Left Menu

Bihar's Liquor Ban: A Political Conundrum

Prashant Kishor criticizes the Bihar government's handling of the liquor ban, claiming financial motives behind potential policy reversals. He challenges the BJP to enforce a national ban if justified. Meanwhile, calls for a policy reassessment intensify, citing economic and ecological implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:31 IST
Bihar's Liquor Ban: A Political Conundrum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, openly criticized the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar over its stance on the state's liquor ban. Kishor suggested that the administration faces a quandary between maintaining its election promise of prohibition and revoking it to boost state revenue.

During a press conference, Kishor accused the government of financial mismanagement. He claimed that Bihar's coffers were depleting due to pre-election loans aimed at vote-buying. Consequently, he alleged, the government is considering a backdoor repeal of the liquor ban to generate funds.

The controversy continues to stir political debate, with BJP's Vinay Bihari advocating for a policy similar to those in Gujarat and Maharashtra, emphasizing flexible permit systems and economic exemptions. The ecological cost of enforcing the ban, such as soil damage from bottle destruction, adds to the growing calls for policy reevaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Graham McNulty Takes the Helm at Serious Fraud Office

Graham McNulty Takes the Helm at Serious Fraud Office

 United Kingdom
2
India's Semiconductor Ambition: Bridging the ODM Gap

India's Semiconductor Ambition: Bridging the ODM Gap

 Global
3
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

 India
4
Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026