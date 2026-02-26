Bihar's Liquor Ban: A Political Conundrum

On Thursday, Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, openly criticized the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar over its stance on the state's liquor ban. Kishor suggested that the administration faces a quandary between maintaining its election promise of prohibition and revoking it to boost state revenue.

During a press conference, Kishor accused the government of financial mismanagement. He claimed that Bihar's coffers were depleting due to pre-election loans aimed at vote-buying. Consequently, he alleged, the government is considering a backdoor repeal of the liquor ban to generate funds.

The controversy continues to stir political debate, with BJP's Vinay Bihari advocating for a policy similar to those in Gujarat and Maharashtra, emphasizing flexible permit systems and economic exemptions. The ecological cost of enforcing the ban, such as soil damage from bottle destruction, adds to the growing calls for policy reevaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)