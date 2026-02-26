Mystery of the Tragic Fall: Physiotherapist Found Dead in Odisha

A physiotherapist from Assam, Ruhan Kakati, was discovered deceased near his home in Odisha's Cuttack district on Thursday, according to local police. Kakati, who had completed his physiotherapy education in his home state, had relocated to the village of Olatpur four years ago to pursue an internship at the Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR).

After the conclusion of his internship, he chose to remain in Olatpur, residing alone in a rented three-story house where he continued his physiotherapy practice. His lifeless body was found in the early hours by a fellow resident in the same building who promptly alerted the authorities.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Kakati may have fallen from the third floor. Local police have retrieved the body and have sent it for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)