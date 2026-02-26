Left Menu

Mystery of the Tragic Fall: Physiotherapist Found Dead in Odisha

Ruhan Kakati, a physiotherapist from Assam, was found dead near his residence in Cuttack, Odisha. Completing his studies in Assam, Ruhan moved to Olatpur village for an internship. Post-internship, he stayed in Olatpur practicing physiotherapy. Early investigations suggest a fall from the third floor.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:31 IST
A physiotherapist from Assam, Ruhan Kakati, was discovered deceased near his home in Odisha's Cuttack district on Thursday, according to local police. Kakati, who had completed his physiotherapy education in his home state, had relocated to the village of Olatpur four years ago to pursue an internship at the Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR).

After the conclusion of his internship, he chose to remain in Olatpur, residing alone in a rented three-story house where he continued his physiotherapy practice. His lifeless body was found in the early hours by a fellow resident in the same building who promptly alerted the authorities.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Kakati may have fallen from the third floor. Local police have retrieved the body and have sent it for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

