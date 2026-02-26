Tragedy Strikes in Guna District as Overloaded Tractor-Trolley Overturns

Three individuals tragically lost their lives when a tractor-trolley overturned in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official reported. The accident occurred within Mrigawas police station jurisdiction, about 65 kilometers from Kumbharaj.

The deceased, including Babulal Meena, were heading back to Bakonya village after selling coriander at a local market. Meena had loaded the vehicle with ten quintals of iron rods for construction, which led to its instability.

While descending a slope near a temple, the overloaded tractor-trolley overturned, resulting in a fatal outcome. Traffic experienced temporary disruption, and a crane was used to recover the bodies. Authorities have launched a probe into the incident, confirmed by Kumbhraj police station in charge, Pankaj Tyagi.

(With inputs from agencies.)