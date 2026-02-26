Uttarakhand CM Dhami Launches Nayar Valley Adventure Fest, Defends UCC Implementation

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami kickstarted the Nayar Valley Adventure Festival in Bilkhet, Pauri Garhwal, emphasizing its potential to boost the region's tourism and cultural profile.

Dhami reiterated the government's dedication to public welfare through initiatives like 'Janjan Ki Sarkar, Janjan Ke Dwar,' which involves officials visiting local communities to address grievances and streamline benefits delivery.

Addressing the criticism on appeasement politics and the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Dhami, citing support from Prime Minister Modi, stated that while the UCC is celebrated nationally, opposition parties have criticized it. He promoted women's empowerment and tackled divisive elements using AI-driven propaganda.