Uttarakhand CM Dhami Launches Nayar Valley Adventure Fest, Defends UCC Implementation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Nayar Valley Adventure Festival, highlighting its tourism and cultural significance. He reaffirmed the state's commitment to governance and public welfare, supported UCC implementation, and addressed urban divisive forces. Dhami also emphasized women's empowerment and secure future initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:10 IST
Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami kickstarted the Nayar Valley Adventure Festival in Bilkhet, Pauri Garhwal, emphasizing its potential to boost the region's tourism and cultural profile.

Dhami reiterated the government's dedication to public welfare through initiatives like 'Janjan Ki Sarkar, Janjan Ke Dwar,' which involves officials visiting local communities to address grievances and streamline benefits delivery.

Addressing the criticism on appeasement politics and the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Dhami, citing support from Prime Minister Modi, stated that while the UCC is celebrated nationally, opposition parties have criticized it. He promoted women's empowerment and tackled divisive elements using AI-driven propaganda.

