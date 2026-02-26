Venezuelan Gasoline Crisis: Desperate Plea for Price Standardization

Venezuela's gasoline station operators are raising alarms over their minimal earnings, declaring a sector-wide emergency. This announcement comes from sources and documents reviewed by Reuters.

The Fenegas association has formally appealed to the government, urging the standardization of gasoline prices countrywide. This plea was made through a letter obtained by Reuters.

The association criticizes the government for ignoring their longstanding pleas for financial relief, leading to the current economic distress within the sector.

