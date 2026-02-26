Venezuelan Gasoline Crisis: Desperate Plea for Price Standardization
Venezuela's association of gasoline station operators has declared a sector emergency due to low earnings. In a letter to the government, the Fenegas association calls for price standardization across the country, criticizing the government's inaction towards past requests for assistance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:08 IST
Venezuela's gasoline station operators are raising alarms over their minimal earnings, declaring a sector-wide emergency. This announcement comes from sources and documents reviewed by Reuters.
The Fenegas association has formally appealed to the government, urging the standardization of gasoline prices countrywide. This plea was made through a letter obtained by Reuters.
The association criticizes the government for ignoring their longstanding pleas for financial relief, leading to the current economic distress within the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- gasoline
- energy
- crisis
- Fenegas
- government
- operators
- earnings
- price
- standardization
ALSO READ
Scandal Rocks Historic Central Secretariat Club as Government Revokes Recognition
Pakistani Man's Trial Unfolds: Alleged Ties to Iranian Government and Assassination Plot
BJP Alleges Himachal Government's Involvement in Protester Detention Controversy
Milma Seeks Government Nod for Milk Price Hike
North West Declares 2026 Year to Fix Local Government