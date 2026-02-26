Left Menu

Controversial Student Detention at Columbia: ICE Agents Accused of Deceptive Tactics

A student at Columbia University was detained by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents, who reportedly used deceit to gain access for a search. University officials and New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the tactics, underscoring the need for a judicial warrant to enter private campus spaces.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents detained a student at Columbia University on Thursday under contentious circumstances, according to a statement from Acting President Claire Shipman.

Shipman claimed agents misrepresented intentions to gain access to university housing, ostensibly in search of a 'missing person,' sparking criticism of their actions.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul criticized the agents on social media, while drawing parallels to rare campus detentions during Trump's immigration policies. Officials reiterate judicial protocols required for such entries.

