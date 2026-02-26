India Dominates Zimbabwe to Secure T20 World Cup Semifinal Showdown

In a commanding performance, Team India overpowered Zimbabwe by 72 runs in a crucial T20 World Cup match, rejuvenating their campaign for a semifinal berth. The thrilling contest unfolded in Chennai on Thursday, highlighted by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya, along with a ferocious bowling display from Arshdeep Singh.

Set a monumental target of 257 runs, Zimbabwe initiated their chase cautiously against India's formidable bowling lineup. Despite Brian Bennett's resilient 97 not out, complemented by captain Sikandar Raza's spirited 31, Zimbabwe ended at 184/6 in 20 overs, falling short of India's imposing total.

India's explosive innings saw record-setting contributions, including Yadav's dominating 44-run blitz and Pandya's unbeaten 50. The Indian cricket team now faces a crucial encounter against the West Indies, with both teams vying for a coveted semifinal position, after the Proteas already secured their spot with back-to-back victories.

