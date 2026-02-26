AI and Empowerment: Transformative Launches Across India

On Thursday, Crisil Intelligence marked a significant leap forward by introducing 'i360', an innovative platform driven by generative artificial intelligence. This cutting-edge tool promises to deliver insightful, actionable intelligence quickly, significantly enhancing research and analytics capabilities.

In a move aimed at fostering female entrepreneurship, Kotak Mahindra Bank, in partnership with IIM-Bangalore's NSRCEL, recently unveiled 'Womentum 2026'. This program is specifically designed to nurture and support women founders, particularly those from beyond India's metropolitan areas.

Meanwhile, Interio by Godrej has broadened its range of home products with a new collection of soft furnishings. Crafted from handloom fabrics and hand-embroidered details, this line includes items such as cushion covers and table linens. Simultaneously, ICICI Prudential has formed an alliance with SK Finance to provide credit protection solutions, extending financial security to nearly 9.3 lakh clients.

