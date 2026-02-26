Strategic Health Partnership: DRC and US Forge $1.2 Billion Deal

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the United States have announced a groundbreaking $1.2 billion health partnership, set to run from 2026 to 2031. The collaboration includes $900 million from the U.S. government and mandates $300 million to be sourced from Congo's internal resources.

The wide-ranging health initiative targets numerous health challenges, such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and emphasizes maternal and child health, polio eradication, epidemiological surveillance, workforce development, and emergency preparedness. It's designed to fortify Congo's healthcare resilience and secure sovereignty in healthcare services, according to an official statement.

Though similar to U.S. partnerships across Africa, recent deals have faced hurdles. Zimbabwe exited negotiations over privacy concerns in a $367 million deal, and Kenya saw court action suspend a $1.6 billion agreement due to health data safety issues. These instances highlight challenges in executing such international health agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)