Karnataka Cabinet Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost Across Sectors

Karnataka's Cabinet has approved various infrastructure and administrative proposals to enhance public services across sectors. Key initiatives include new hospital projects, computer labs in schools, an agriculture insurance scheme, and a significant drinking water project for Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Cabinet has embarked on an extensive infrastructure development spree, announcing comprehensive plans across multiple sectors including health, education, and agriculture. The initiatives underscore the government's commitment to bolstering public service delivery to meet growing demands.

Key health sector projects include the construction of hospital facilities in Kollegala and Malur, alongside a major upgrade for Udupi district hospital. In education, the government aims to enhance technological resources by establishing computer labs in 854 government schools, as part of the Samagra Shikshana Karnataka program.

Agriculturally, the state will implement the Karnataka Raitha Suraksha Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to safeguard farmers against natural calamities. In a bid to address water scarcity issues, the Cabinet approved the Rs 6,939 crore Cauvery Phase VI project to augment Bengaluru's drinking water supply.

