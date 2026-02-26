Left Menu

Indian Railways to Double Train Originating Capacity by 2030

Indian Railways is set to enhance coaching terminals and operational capacities, aiming to double train originating capacity by 2030. Efforts include expanding terminals, upgrading infrastructure, and improving nationwide connectivity to meet increasing travel demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:14 IST
Indian Railways has announced plans to expand coaching terminals and enhance sectional and operational capacities in various cities. This initiative aims to meet the rising passenger demand and alleviate congestion, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Thursday.

The railway network upgrade will improve nationwide connectivity, as emphasized by the Ministry. In light of the rapid, sustained growth in travel demand, it is crucial to double the capacity of major cities to originate new trains over the next five years.

The ministry's statement outlined four major action plans to achieve this goal by 2030. These include augmenting existing terminals with additional platforms and facilities, creating new terminals around urban areas, building maintenance facilities, and increasing sectional capacity through traffic work upgrades.

