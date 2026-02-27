Controversial Reforms: Ecuador's Mining Sector Faces New Era

In a contentious move, Ecuador's National Assembly has greenlit key reforms from President Daniel Noboa aimed at invigorating the nation's mining industry. The legislation received 77 votes in favor amid stiff opposition from environmentalists and indigenous advocates concerned about the potential ecological fallout.

The approved reforms replace existing environmental licenses with a comprehensive 'environmental authorization' process, categorizing projects based on environmental risk. While intended to cut red tape and boost industry investment, critics argue these adjustments may compromise environmental oversight and community consultation rights.

Furthermore, the reforms propose a protected mining zone to curb illegal mining, and encourage private investment in electricity. This legislative shift comes amidst criticism from groups like Ecuarunari, who claim the changes favor large mining corporations over environmental and community interests.

