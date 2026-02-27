U.S. Arrests Former Fighter Pilot Accused of Training Chinese Military

A former U.S. Air Force fighter jet pilot has been arrested and charged with allegedly training China's military, marking another chapter in Beijing's extensive efforts to modernize its armed forces. Gerald Eddie Brown, Jr., known for his involvement in sensitive military units, was apprehended in Indiana. Authorities have accused him of conspiring to provide defense services to Chinese pilots, highlighting an ongoing strategic friction between the two nations.

The Justice Department revealed that Brown, who is now 65, began contract negotiations to train China's People's Liberation Army Air Force pilots last summer. His alleged partner in these dealings, Su Bin, is a Chinese national previously convicted of hacking U.S. defense contractors. Brown visited China in late 2023, and upon his return, he faced allegations of betrayal from U.S. law enforcement.

This arrest coincides with a broader geopolitical context where tensions between the U.S. and China escalate, not just in trade, but also in military and technological domains. As global powers warn of China's recruitment strategies targeting Western military talent, the U.S. responds with sanctions against implicated companies across multiple countries. The diplomatic backdrop is further complicated by an upcoming meeting between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from agencies.)