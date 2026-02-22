Left Menu

Transatlantic Trade Turbulence: EU vs US Tariff Tussle

The European Union requests clarity from the US after the Supreme Court nullified some of Trump's tariffs. There's uncertainty over a 15% global tariff Trump proposed. EU may pause a trade deal ratification, amid European exports threatened by US tariff hikes, impacting significant transatlantic trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:05 IST
Transatlantic Trade Turbulence: EU vs US Tariff Tussle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has urged the United States for clear communication and adherence to trade agreements following a US Supreme Court ruling that struck down several of President Donald Trump's tariffs. On Saturday, Trump advocated for a global tariff hike to 15%, having initially declared a 10% increase.

The European Commission expressed concern, noting the current situation disrupts the "fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial" framework outlined in the EU-US Joint Statement of 2025. A 15% tariff currently applies to 70% of European goods exported to the US, a deal brokered last year.

Amidst trade tensions, EU parliamentarian Bernd Lange suggested halting the ratification process of the current trade deal. The EU exports pharmaceuticals, cars, and more, while the US sends services and oil among others. The EU's Anti-Coercion Instrument looms as a potential response to protect the bloc's economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

 India
2
Protests Erupt at Iranian Universities Amid Political Turmoil

Protests Erupt at Iranian Universities Amid Political Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
3
Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

 India
4
Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings

Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Sho...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026