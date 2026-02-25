Left Menu

In Memory of Jatinder Mehra: A Steel Industry Pioneer

Jatinder Mehra, a stalwart in India's steel industry with over six decades of contributions, passed away at 86. Serving as vice chairman at Essar Group's Metals & Mining Division, Mehra was celebrated for his technical prowess and leadership in major industrial projects, leaving an enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:28 IST
In Memory of Jatinder Mehra: A Steel Industry Pioneer
  • Country:
  • India

Jatinder Mehra, a venerable figure in India's steel and metals sector, has passed away at the age of 86. His career, which spanned over sixty years, was marked by leadership roles including vice chairman of Essar Group's Metals & Mining Division, where he provided strategic guidance across their businesses.

Known for his technical acumen and operational leadership, Mehra significantly shaped large-scale industrial projects. A statement from Essar Group mourns Mehra's loss, acknowledging his visionary leadership that propelled the company to achieve key milestones and embedded his legacy within their ongoing journey.

Mehra's key contributions include expanding steelmaking capabilities at Hazira and forwarding integrated steel projects such as Paradip steel facility in Odisha. His career also saw notable positions at Steel Authority of India Ltd and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, marking his impact on the global steel arena.

TRENDING

1
India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

 India
2
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in civic body.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by ...

 India
3
Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

 India
4
Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026