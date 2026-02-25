In Memory of Jatinder Mehra: A Steel Industry Pioneer

Jatinder Mehra, a venerable figure in India's steel and metals sector, has passed away at the age of 86. His career, which spanned over sixty years, was marked by leadership roles including vice chairman of Essar Group's Metals & Mining Division, where he provided strategic guidance across their businesses.

Known for his technical acumen and operational leadership, Mehra significantly shaped large-scale industrial projects. A statement from Essar Group mourns Mehra's loss, acknowledging his visionary leadership that propelled the company to achieve key milestones and embedded his legacy within their ongoing journey.

Mehra's key contributions include expanding steelmaking capabilities at Hazira and forwarding integrated steel projects such as Paradip steel facility in Odisha. His career also saw notable positions at Steel Authority of India Ltd and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, marking his impact on the global steel arena.