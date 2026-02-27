Blue Jet Healthcare Breaks Ground on Rs 2,300-Crore Pharma Facility in Andhra Pradesh

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd will initiate construction of a Rs 2,300-crore pharmaceutical manufacturing plant at Rambilli Industrial Park in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. The facility, covering 102 acres, aims to boost India's pharmaceutical and CDMO capabilities significantly.

The development will occur in phases, with operations expected by FY2028-29, and will generate 2,000 jobs, strengthening the Visakhapatnam industrial region. The plant's design includes zero liquid discharge technology, cutting energy use by 70% and recovering 90-95% of wastewater, adhering to global ESG standards.

Led by Executive Chairman Akshay Bansarilal Arora and Managing Director Shiven Akshay Arora, the initiative reinforces Blue Jet's strategy for global expansion and positions Andhra Pradesh as a key hub for high-value chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing.