Left Menu

Silver Prices Surge Amid Global Tensions

Silver prices soared by over 3% to Rs 2.67 lakh per kilogram as geopolitical tensions and US trade policy uncertainties prompted safe-haven buying. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, it rose sharply amid strong industrial demand expectations, especially from the solar and electronics sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:33 IST
Silver Prices Surge Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Silver prices experienced a notable surge on Friday, climbing more than 3% to Rs 2.67 lakh per kilogram in futures trading. This increase came as investors turned to the precious metal as a safe haven amidst escalating geopolitical tensions and uncertainties surrounding US trade policies.

On India's Multi Commodity Exchange, the price of silver for March delivery rose by Rs 8,231, reaching Rs 2,67,900 per kg, bolstered by a business turnover of 3,352 lots. According to Gaurav Garg, a Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, silver outperformed other commodities and surged into the upper Rs 2.6-2.7 lakh per kg range, driven by geopolitical factors and investor demand.

The anticipation of robust industrial demand for silver, especially from sectors like solar and electronics, played a crucial role in supporting prices. In the global market, Comex silver futures also rose by USD 1.82, marking a 2.06% increase to USD 90.11 per ounce. Despite potential volatility, analysts expect precious metals to remain well-supported in the short term, influenced by upcoming US economic data and geopolitical developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026