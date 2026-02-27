India's Economy: A Balancing Act Amid Global Challenges
India's economy grew by 7.8% in the October-December quarter but slowed from the previous quarter's 8.4%. The government has revised data practices and implemented reforms to enhance accuracy and mitigate tariff impacts. Prime Minister Modi's administration continues to tackle trade challenges and domestic economic enhancement efforts.
India's latest economic figures reveal a 7.8% growth rate in the October-December quarter, a reduction from the previous quarter's 8.4%. The deceleration stems from slowing government spending and investment, although consumer demand remains robust.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is responding by updating economic data methodologies, aiming to address past criticisms and improve accuracy. Updated metrics predict India's nominal GDP for 2025/26 could increase by 8.6%.
The government is focused on overcoming trade barriers, reducing tariffs on U.S. goods, and tackling domestic issues through tax cuts and labor reforms. India's manufacturing and service sectors are showing strong performance, despite challenges faced by the agriculture sector.
ALSO READ
EU Secures First-Mover Advantage with Provisional Mercosur Trade Deal
EU Moves to Provisionally Implement Landmark Mercosur Trade Deal
Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Election Reforms Set a New Benchmark
EU and Mercosur Seal Historic Free Trade Pact
India's Strategic Watch: Monitoring US Tariff Verdict's Impact on Trade Deal