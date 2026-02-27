Left Menu

Metro, green corridor help save three lives in Chennai

The organs were flown from Madurai to Chennai International Airport, where a special metro train was waiting to ferry the medical team and the life-saving cargo, stated a press release issued by Apollo Hospitals.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:49 IST
Metro, green corridor help save three lives in Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated effort on Friday involving the Chennai Metro Ltd, airport authorities, Tamil Nadu Network for Organ Sharing, and the Tamil Nadu police, three life-saving organ transplants were successfully facilitated at Apollo Hospitals here. While Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Friday deployed an exclusive dedicated train to transport a heart and lungs for emergency transplantation, lungs were also transported from Trichy to Chennai through a specially coordinated green corridor. Lungs and a heart that reached Apollo Hospitals in record time were retrieved from a 17-year-old donor in Madurai. The organs were flown from Madurai to Chennai International Airport, where a special metro train was waiting to ferry the medical team and the life-saving cargo, stated a press release issued by Apollo Hospitals. By bypassing city traffic and utilising the metro corridor, the transit from the airport to the DMS Metro Station was completed in just nine minutes, with the total journey to the hospital taking only 16 minutes. Hospital officials stated that this seamless transit was critical in providing a renewed lease of life to a 43-year-old patient who received a heart transplant and a 34-year-old who underwent a bilateral lung transplant. Meanwhile, organ transfer via road, through green corridor, was made possible with the support of the Tamil Nadu Police. The donated organs have given a new lease of life to three patients -- a 69-year-old who received a single lung transplant, a 34-year-old who underwent a bilateral lung transplant, and a 43-year-old who received a life-saving heart transplant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vedaanta Ananta: Revolutionizing Senior Living in Tamil Nadu's Integrated Township

Vedaanta Ananta: Revolutionizing Senior Living in Tamil Nadu's Integrated To...

 India
2
England's Tactical Triumph Over New Zealand in T20 World Cup Super Eights

England's Tactical Triumph Over New Zealand in T20 World Cup Super Eights

 Sri Lanka
3
Tensions Flare as Allies Clash: Pakistan and Afghanistan at a Diplomatic Crossroads

Tensions Flare as Allies Clash: Pakistan and Afghanistan at a Diplomatic Cro...

 Global
4
Suspension of MPCB Officials Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra

Suspension of MPCB Officials Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026