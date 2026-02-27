U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

The United States has lifted sanctions on three senior Malian officials, indicating a thaw in relations as both nations aim to address mutual security threats. The officials, including Defense Minister Sadio Camara, were previously sanctioned due to their ties with the now-defunct Wagner group, absorbed by Russia's Africa Corps.

The change comes as U.S. diplomacy intensifies in the Sahel region, emphasizing dialogue over isolation. Nick Checker, the top U.S. envoy to Africa, recently visited Mali to discuss strengthening the partnership. Washington's resumed intelligence-sharing efforts aim to support Mali in counterterrorism operations against jihadist networks.

This diplomatic shift aligns with broader efforts under the Biden administration to re-engage with Sahel militaries, despite military-led governments. The U.S. had previously reduced its intelligence presence, particularly after losing access to a key spy base in Niger, affecting surveillance capabilities against extremist groups.