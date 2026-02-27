Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba
President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of a 'friendly takeover' of Cuba, mentioning that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is handling discussions at a high level. Trump claimed the Cuban government is willing to negotiate due to financial difficulties and a lack of resources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:40 IST
- United States
President Donald Trump on Friday indicated a potential 'friendly takeover' of Cuba, speaking to reporters at the White House.
Trump noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is managing the conversations, which are occurring at a 'very high level.'
Trump claimed the Cuban government is eager to negotiate due to facing significant economic challenges.
