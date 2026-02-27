Left Menu

Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba

President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of a 'friendly takeover' of Cuba, mentioning that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is handling discussions at a high level. Trump claimed the Cuban government is willing to negotiate due to financial difficulties and a lack of resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:40 IST
Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump on Friday indicated a potential 'friendly takeover' of Cuba, speaking to reporters at the White House.

Trump noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is managing the conversations, which are occurring at a 'very high level.'

Trump claimed the Cuban government is eager to negotiate due to facing significant economic challenges.

TRENDING

1
Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

 India
3
NASA Ramps Up Artemis Program Amid Lunar Race with China

NASA Ramps Up Artemis Program Amid Lunar Race with China

 Global
4
Belarusian Journalists Convicted Amid Crackdown on Dissent

Belarusian Journalists Convicted Amid Crackdown on Dissent

 Estonia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026