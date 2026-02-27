Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining
The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced new directives to curb illegal mining, including e-challans for crusher units, mandatory GPS tracking of vehicles, and a 'one parchi–one load' rule. The government emphasizes strict enforcement, coordination, and adherence to approved excavation limits to protect natural resources.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has intensified efforts to tackle illegal mining, announcing strict new measures to clamp down on violations.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary revealed that e-challans will be mandatory at crusher units, GPS tracking will be compulsory in all transport vehicles, and the 'one parchi–one load' rule will be rigorously enforced.
Officials stressed the importance of inter-department coordination and committed to protecting natural resources through enhanced enforcement and monitoring practices.
