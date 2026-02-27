Left Menu

Cadillac's New F1 Car Named in Honor of Racing Legend Mario Andretti

Cadillac's first F1 car, named MAC-26 in honor of 1978 champion Mario Andretti, debuts at the Australian Grand Prix. Team CEO Dan Towriss cites Andretti's American dream spirit as an inspiration. Andretti, Cadillac's ambassador, appreciates the tribute, while GM plays a significant role in the team's entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silverstone | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:37 IST
Cadillac has named its inaugural Formula 1 car after 1978 world champion Mario Andretti, a tribute he calls the ''ultimate compliment.'' The new MAC-26 will debut at the Australian Grand Prix, signaling the entry of F1's 11th team.

Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings CEO Dan Towriss stated that the MAC-26 designation was chosen to reflect Andretti's impact on Formula 1 and demonstrate the importance of an American team on the global stage. Andretti's son, Michael, initially led the F1 entry bid under the Andretti Global name, though it was later restructured with a stronger role for General Motors.

Andretti expressed his gratitude, emphasizing that racing has been a defining element of his life, making this recognition especially significant. As an ambassador for the team, he cherishes the opportunity to solidify his legacy in the sport.

