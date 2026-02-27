Cadillac's New F1 Car Named in Honor of Racing Legend Mario Andretti

Cadillac has named its inaugural Formula 1 car after 1978 world champion Mario Andretti, a tribute he calls the ''ultimate compliment.'' The new MAC-26 will debut at the Australian Grand Prix, signaling the entry of F1's 11th team.

Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings CEO Dan Towriss stated that the MAC-26 designation was chosen to reflect Andretti's impact on Formula 1 and demonstrate the importance of an American team on the global stage. Andretti's son, Michael, initially led the F1 entry bid under the Andretti Global name, though it was later restructured with a stronger role for General Motors.

Andretti expressed his gratitude, emphasizing that racing has been a defining element of his life, making this recognition especially significant. As an ambassador for the team, he cherishes the opportunity to solidify his legacy in the sport.