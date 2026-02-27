Railway's Swift Action: Scanners to Boost Safety Post-Fire Incident

In the wake of a recent fire on the New Delhi-Chennai Grand Trunk Express, the Northern Railway is expediting the installation of parcel scanners for enhanced safety. This follows a dire warning when a fire gutted the SLR coach at Wardha, sparking concerns over the transportation of inflammable materials.

Already, one X-ray machine has been delivered to the Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station and is undergoing installation. The railway officials have ordered three machines initially, with plans to install four more if needed, to ensure comprehensive screening of all parcels before loading on trains.

The fire incident, attributed initially to a defect in an emergency light unit battery, highlighted the dangers posed by flammable items in parcel vans. Despite rules banning such items, incidents have persisted, prompting the railway ministry to demand prompt action, although progress has been slow until now.

(With inputs from agencies.)