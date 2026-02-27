Surge in Foreign Investment Bolsters India's Economic Growth

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in India soared by 18% to USD 47.87 billion during the April-December 2025-26 period, according to recent government data.

In contrast, investments from overseas amounted to USD 40.67 billion in the corresponding nine-month period of the previous fiscal year.

Total FDI inflows, which also include reinvested earnings, amounted to a substantial USD 73.31 billion, underscoring the country's growing attractiveness to international investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)