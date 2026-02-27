Surge in Foreign Investment Bolsters India's Economic Growth
Foreign direct investments in India witnessed an 18% rise, reaching USD 47.87 billion during April-December 2025-26. Inflows included reinvested earnings totaling USD 73.31 billion. This increase highlights India's growing appeal to international investors, as compared to USD 40.67 billion during the same period in the previous fiscal year.
Foreign direct investments (FDI) in India soared by 18% to USD 47.87 billion during the April-December 2025-26 period, according to recent government data.
In contrast, investments from overseas amounted to USD 40.67 billion in the corresponding nine-month period of the previous fiscal year.
Total FDI inflows, which also include reinvested earnings, amounted to a substantial USD 73.31 billion, underscoring the country's growing attractiveness to international investors.
