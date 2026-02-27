Manchester United Faces Costly Departure of Coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester United disclosed potential costs of firing Ruben Amorim, its former head coach, which may reach £15.9 million ($21.4 million). Amorim's termination, announced in a financial filing, occurred after the coach made contentious comments about his role in the club.

The club has acknowledged a write-off of £6.3 million for intangible assets related to Amorim's hiring from Sporting Lisbon and additional settlement payments potentially totaling £15.9 million. The final financial impact hinges on Amorim's future employment status.

With the situation unfolding, United's stock closed at $17.62 on the New York Stock Exchange. Ownership includes the Glazer family and Jim Ratcliffe, with Michael Carrick stepping in to lead the team, propelling them to fourth in the Premier League.