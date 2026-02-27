Left Menu

Manchester United Faces Costly Departure of Coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester United may face up to £15.9 million for firing Ruben Amorim, including a £6.3 million write-off of assets. Amorim, fired after 14 months as head coach, was replaced by Michael Carrick, and costs depend on Amorim's future employment. United's ownership includes the Glazer family and Jim Ratcliffe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United disclosed potential costs of firing Ruben Amorim, its former head coach, which may reach £15.9 million ($21.4 million). Amorim's termination, announced in a financial filing, occurred after the coach made contentious comments about his role in the club.

The club has acknowledged a write-off of £6.3 million for intangible assets related to Amorim's hiring from Sporting Lisbon and additional settlement payments potentially totaling £15.9 million. The final financial impact hinges on Amorim's future employment status.

With the situation unfolding, United's stock closed at $17.62 on the New York Stock Exchange. Ownership includes the Glazer family and Jim Ratcliffe, with Michael Carrick stepping in to lead the team, propelling them to fourth in the Premier League.

