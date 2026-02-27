England's Dazzling Victory: Rehan and Jacks Secure Stunning Win Against New Zealand
Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks' rapid partnership propelled England to a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup Super Eights. Despite early wickets, England chased down 160, sealing their spot at the top of Group Two. New Zealand's fate lies with the result of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka.
In a dazzling display of cricket, Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks forged an electric 44-run partnership, leading England to triumph over New Zealand by four wickets in the Twenty20 World Cup Super Eights. England secured their top spot in Group Two, having won all three encounters.
New Zealand, on the other hand, anxiously await the outcome of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match to determine whether they advance to the semi-finals. Will Jacks stood out, clinching the player of the match title with his two-wicket haul followed by a swift 32 runs.
The game saw its twists, with early strikes from Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson leaving England reeling at 2-2. However, Rehan and Jacks took charge, turning the tables with two sixes in the 18th over, sealing England's victory with three balls to spare.
