Cavan Sullivan: Breaking Records and Making History at 16

Teen soccer sensation Cavan Sullivan set an American scoring record with his first professional goals for the Philadelphia Union, helping the team secure a 7-0 victory in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. At 16, Sullivan is already making waves and is anticipated to join Manchester City in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

At just 16 years old, Cavan Sullivan is already making headlines in the world of soccer. The Philadelphia Union phenom set an American scoring record during a dominant 7-0 victory over Defence Force FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Breaking barriers, Sullivan became the youngest American to score in the tournament, reaffirming the promise he showed since debuting for the Union at the tender age of 14. With eyes set on joining Manchester City by 2027, his rise is a thrilling journey to watch.

Beyond his individual achievements, Sullivan emphasized the importance of the team's clean sheet and advancement in the tournament. As the Philadelphia Union prepares for their MLS home opener against New York City FC, Sullivan continues to capture the spotlight with his talent and potential.

