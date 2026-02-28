Political Encounter Turns Violent Near Rajasthan Assembly
An NSUI leader, Anil Saran, reported being assaulted by aides of BJP MLA Rewant Ram Danga near the Rajasthan Assembly. The incident allegedly took place when Saran was visiting another Congress leader. An FIR has been filed, and a police investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:48 IST
- Country:
- India
An FIR has been lodged by Anil Saran, an NSUI leader, following allegations of assault and threats near the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday. Saran accused aides of BJP legislator Rewant Ram Danga, including Ravindra Danga and Surendra Danga, of manhandling him.
The alleged confrontation occurred at the MLA residences when Saran was visiting a Congress leader. He claimed that a group of 8-10 individuals verbally and physically assaulted him.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and called for swift action by the authorities. The Jyoti Nagar police station has initiated a probe into the matter.
- READ MORE ON:
- NSUI
- FIR
- Anil Saran
- BJP
- Rewant Ram Danga
- Rajasthan Assembly
- assault
- MLA
- investigation
- police
ALSO READ
Delhi Excise Officer Kidnapped and Assaulted at Gunpoint
Kerala Government Challenges Acquittal of Dileep in Sensational 2017 Assault Case
Kerala Government Challenges Acquittal in High-Profile Assault Case
Govt's appeal also seeks enhancement of sentence of those convicted in sexual assault case.
Kerala govt files appeal in HC in 2017 actress assault case against acquittal of actor Dileep, others.