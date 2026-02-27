Resetting Ties: Canadian PM Carney's Strategic Visit to India

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney started a four-day visit to India on Friday, aiming to strengthen bilateral partnerships in critical sectors such as trade, energy, and artificial intelligence. This visit is seen as a strategic move to enhance economic ties amidst Canada's tense trade relations with the Trump administration.

Carney, leading a high-level delegation, arrived in Mumbai and is set to meet with top Indian and Canadian corporate leaders. His social media statement emphasized seizing opportunities in India, the world's fastest-growing major economy, to benefit Canadian workers and businesses. Talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi are crucial.

The discussions could lead to the announcement of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, aiding Canada's effort to diversify trade and attract new investments. The visit follows strained relations linked to the 2023 diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist, which resulted in a diplomatic fallout. Carney's leadership has been instrumental in resetting these relations.