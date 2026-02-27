Left Menu

Resetting Ties: Canadian PM Carney's Strategic Visit to India

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India aims to strengthen bilateral partnerships across various sectors, including trade, energy, and AI. The trip marks a pivotal moment in normalizing relations following previous diplomatic tensions. Meetings with Indian PM Modi and corporate leaders will pave the way for future cooperation.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney started a four-day visit to India on Friday, aiming to strengthen bilateral partnerships in critical sectors such as trade, energy, and artificial intelligence. This visit is seen as a strategic move to enhance economic ties amidst Canada's tense trade relations with the Trump administration.

Carney, leading a high-level delegation, arrived in Mumbai and is set to meet with top Indian and Canadian corporate leaders. His social media statement emphasized seizing opportunities in India, the world's fastest-growing major economy, to benefit Canadian workers and businesses. Talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi are crucial.

The discussions could lead to the announcement of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, aiding Canada's effort to diversify trade and attract new investments. The visit follows strained relations linked to the 2023 diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist, which resulted in a diplomatic fallout. Carney's leadership has been instrumental in resetting these relations.

