AI and Nuclear Energy: South Korean President's Pivotal Visits
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung plans state visits to Singapore and the Philippines in March, focusing on cooperation in artificial intelligence and nuclear energy. His discussions with leaders in both countries aim to expand current investment ties and address defense and infrastructure projects.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has announced plans for state visits to Singapore and the Philippines in early March. His office reported the visits would focus on fostering cooperation in artificial intelligence and nuclear energy.
In Singapore, President Lee will meet with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong from March 1 to 3. The aim of the meeting is to expand current investment and trade ties into AI and nuclear energy, according to an official statement.
In the Philippines, Lee is scheduled to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from March 3 to 4. The discussion will include defense industry cooperation, infrastructure projects, nuclear energy, and critical minerals.
