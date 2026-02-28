FAA to Limit Chicago O'Hare Flights Amid Surge Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced its intention to cut the number of flights at Chicago O'Hare airport for the upcoming summer season. This decision follows major airlines' plans to increase their flight operations, prompting concerns over potential operational strain.

According to the FAA, airlines have scheduled over 3,080 daily operations on peak days this summer, significantly higher than last summer's 2,680 daily operations. The agency highlights that these increases could overwhelm current runway, terminal, and air traffic control capacities.

To address this, the FAA proposes limiting daily operations to 2,800 to maintain manageable airport capacity, a measure supported by major airlines like United and American. Both carriers expressed their commitment to working with the FAA for a seamless and safe summer travel season at O'Hare.

