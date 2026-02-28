Rubaroo: A Timeless Love Story Unfolds in Melody

The enchanting promo of 'Rubaroo' is turning heads and winning hearts, building anticipation for this eternal love narrative. Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur illuminate the screen with poignancy and passion, bringing a story of romance that remains vivid long after the last note fades. The song chronicles the tale of a man transitioning from lover to outlaw, highlighting where it all began.

Lending their voices to the composition by Bheems Ceciroleo, vocalists Faheem Abdullah and Chinmayi Sripada deliver an emotional depth that is both tender and profound. The song, with lyrics by Ritesh Rajwada, finds resonance as the new anthem of first love, rekindling memories of innocence and magic.

Singers Faheem Abdullah and Chinmayi Sripada reflected on the intimate nature of the track. Abdullah spoke of experiencing a personal memory of love while recording, while Sripada noted the complexity of capturing the emotion across languages. Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur expressed the purity and vulnerability in the narrative that connected with them, adding an unadorned essence of first love to the song.

Alongside Sesh and Thakur, 'Dacoit' features Anurag Kashyap in a significant role, contributing to a unique cinematic experience. Directed by Shaneil Deo in his debut, the film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, with Annapurna Studios presenting it. The ambitious project finds its narrative crafted jointly by Deo and Sesh, and promises a grand scale and gripping storytelling, culminating in a pan-India release.

