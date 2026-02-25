Supreme Court Upholds Title of 'Yadav Ji ki Love Story'
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea to ban or change the title of the film 'Yadav Ji ki Love Story,' ruling it doesn't defame the Yadav community. The court found no negativity attached to the name, contrasting it with a previous case where a title was deemed offensive.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:18 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking a ban or a change in the title of the film 'Yadav Ji ki Love Story.'
The bench, consisting of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, found the film title did not reflect negatively on the Yadav community, unlike past cases.
This ruling highlighted that the current title lacks adjectives or words that portray the community negatively, with the court categorizing the film as fictional.