Supreme Court Upholds Title of 'Yadav Ji ki Love Story'

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking a ban or a change in the title of the film 'Yadav Ji ki Love Story.'

The bench, consisting of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, found the film title did not reflect negatively on the Yadav community, unlike past cases.

This ruling highlighted that the current title lacks adjectives or words that portray the community negatively, with the court categorizing the film as fictional.