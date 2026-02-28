Left Menu

Globe Civil Projects Secures Major IIT Delhi Construction Contract

Globe Civil Projects Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder for a significant construction project at IIT Delhi, valued at approximately ₹98.85 crore, with an 18-month completion timeline. This contract not only expands the company's order book but also strengthens its position in the public infrastructure sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:43 IST
Globe Civil Projects Secures Major IIT Delhi Construction Contract
Globe Civil Projects Limited Secures Rs 98.85 Crore Residential Project at IIT Delhi Extension Campus. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, Globe Civil Projects Limited, listed on both NSE and BSE, has secured a landmark contract with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Identified as the lowest bidder, the project involves constructing a substantial residential building at the IIT Delhi Extension Campus in R.K. Puram, New Delhi.

With a project valuation of ₹98.85 crore and an 18-month completion deadline, the tender was part of the Government E-Procurement System, opened on February 27, 2026. Globe Civil Projects is poised to receive the Letter of Award, marking a significant expansion in its order book and reaffirming its capabilities in executing large-scale infrastructure projects.

This project underscores Globe Civil's leadership in public infrastructure while enhancing revenue visibility and supporting its growth trajectory. Managing Director Vipul Khurana cited the project as a testament to the company's technical expertise and commitment to quality and timely delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Navigates Uncertain Skies Over Iran

IndiGo Navigates Uncertain Skies Over Iran

 Global
2
Jyoti Singh: Rising Star of Indian Women's Hockey

Jyoti Singh: Rising Star of Indian Women's Hockey

 Global
3
Village Leader Faces Legal Action for Killing Protected Porcupine

Village Leader Faces Legal Action for Killing Protected Porcupine

 India
4
Justice Prevails: Bail Granted to IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib

Justice Prevails: Bail Granted to IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026