Globe Civil Projects Secures Major IIT Delhi Construction Contract

In a notable development, Globe Civil Projects Limited, listed on both NSE and BSE, has secured a landmark contract with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Identified as the lowest bidder, the project involves constructing a substantial residential building at the IIT Delhi Extension Campus in R.K. Puram, New Delhi.

With a project valuation of ₹98.85 crore and an 18-month completion deadline, the tender was part of the Government E-Procurement System, opened on February 27, 2026. Globe Civil Projects is poised to receive the Letter of Award, marking a significant expansion in its order book and reaffirming its capabilities in executing large-scale infrastructure projects.

This project underscores Globe Civil's leadership in public infrastructure while enhancing revenue visibility and supporting its growth trajectory. Managing Director Vipul Khurana cited the project as a testament to the company's technical expertise and commitment to quality and timely delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)