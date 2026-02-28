Modi's Temple Visit in Tamil Nadu: A Message of Spiritual Politics

During his scheduled visit to Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit the Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy Temple in Thirupparankundram, known as one of Lord Subramanyaswamy's six abodes. The BJP frames this visit as a symbol of 'spiritual politics' and an effort to promote religious harmony.

BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson A N S Prasad claims that Modi's visit will counter the alleged 'communal conspiracies' of the ruling DMK government and unite communities across the state. This comes amid past controversies at the temple and ahead of Modi's inauguration of multiple projects in the region.

Prasad criticizes Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin for engaging in 'divisive politics.' He reiterates that since Modi's leadership in 2014, Tamil Nadu has flourished across sectors like education and health, advocating for an NDA victory led by AIADMK in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)