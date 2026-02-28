Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals
Three Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended in Delhi for illegally residing in India. Following intelligence inputs, police discovered their involvement in solicitation activities. Inconsistencies in their claims of Indian citizenship led to the recovery of documents proving their Bangladeshi nationality. Deportation proceedings are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, Delhi Police have apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals from Adarsh Nagar for illegal residency. This move came after extensive surveillance and intelligence gathering.
The suspects were reportedly linked to a solicitation racket. Under questioning, they initially claimed Indian citizenship, but inconsistencies in their accounts prompted further investigation.
A thorough check of documents and digital evidence confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality. Authorities have recovered smartphones with banned applications and multiple national identity documents. Deportation proceedings have commenced as per legal procedures.
ALSO READ
Samsung's AI Revolution: Bringing Intelligence to Every Pocket
Crisil Unveils i360: Revolutionizing Institutional Intelligence with AI
Greek Court Sentences Intellexa Founder Amid Surveillance Scandal
Former Intelligence Chief Arrested in Easter Bombing Probe
The Expanding Role of AI in Market Surveillance: Insights from Sebi Chairman