Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals

In a significant operation, Delhi Police have apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals from Adarsh Nagar for illegal residency. This move came after extensive surveillance and intelligence gathering.

The suspects were reportedly linked to a solicitation racket. Under questioning, they initially claimed Indian citizenship, but inconsistencies in their accounts prompted further investigation.

A thorough check of documents and digital evidence confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality. Authorities have recovered smartphones with banned applications and multiple national identity documents. Deportation proceedings have commenced as per legal procedures.