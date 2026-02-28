Rajasthan's Road to Progress: Innovations Under Bhajanlal Sharma
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted significant state developments, praising the 'double-engine' governance model. Key initiatives include employment growth, agricultural enhancements, women's empowerment, and infrastructure advancements. Sharma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing Rajasthan's progress in energy, water resources, and crime reduction.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the comprehensive progress achieved under the state's 'double-engine' government. He celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, acknowledging its impact on India's global standing. The advancements underline Rajasthan's commitment to becoming 'rising, reliable, receptive, and refined.'
Highlighting employment, Sharma detailed initiatives battling corruption and creating promising job opportunities. He's committed to delivering four lakh jobs, with over 1.25 lakh already filled and a recruitment calendar set for more. The agriculture sector also sees growth, with a hefty 2026-27 budget allocation and upgraded assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.
Women's empowerment and infrastructure improvements mark key priorities. Over 16 lakh women joined the 'Lakhpati Didi' category, while significant investments were made in housing, water connections, and solar installations, leading to reduced crime rates. Attended by notable leaders, the announcement paints a promising future for Rajasthan.
