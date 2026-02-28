Sikkim Applauds Nationwide HPV Vaccination Initiative
Sikkim Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign for 14-year-old girls. This initiative aims to protect girls' health and futures by preventing cervical cancer. The vaccine is free at government health facilities, promoting equal access and outreach.
The transformative initiative is anticipated to annually benefit around 1.15 crore girls across various states and Union Territories, emphasizing its role in cervical cancer prevention and women's health promotion.
The transformative initiative is anticipated to annually benefit around 1.15 crore girls across various states and Union Territories, emphasizing its role in cervical cancer prevention and women's health promotion.
The free vaccine, available at government health facilities, ensures equitable access. Tamang urged the public to raise awareness, encouraging eligible girls to utilize this preventive healthcare service and dispelling misconceptions about the vaccine.
