Sikkim Applauds Nationwide HPV Vaccination Initiative

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launch of the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, which targets girls aged 14. Tamang highlighted the campaign's potential to protect young girls' health and futures.

The transformative initiative is anticipated to annually benefit around 1.15 crore girls across various states and Union Territories, emphasizing its role in cervical cancer prevention and women's health promotion.

The free vaccine, available at government health facilities, ensures equitable access. Tamang urged the public to raise awareness, encouraging eligible girls to utilize this preventive healthcare service and dispelling misconceptions about the vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies.)