India's Leap into Hardware: Modi Inaugurates Micron's First Semiconductor Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a landmark semiconductor plant by Micron Technology in Sanand, Gujarat, heralding India's proactive move into the hardware sector. Until now, India has been predominantly recognized for its software prowess.

The ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) plant, the first of its kind in India, signifies a robust partnership between India and the United States. Modi emphasized India's growing role in the global semiconductor value chain, underscoring the country's capability and commitment.

This facility will produce SSD storage devices and RAM type DRAM and NAND products, with an investment of Rs 22,516 crore by Micron Technology. Modi's vision reflects a future where microchips are as crucial as oil once was in the last century.