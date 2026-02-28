Controversial YouTuber Stabbed in Loni: A Tale of Ideological Clash
Salim Ahmed, known as 'Ex-Muslim' on YouTube, was critically injured in a knife attack by masked assailants in Loni. His controversial videos on certain religious practices may be behind the attack. Police have formed multiple teams to investigate, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demands strict action.
- Country:
- India
A 50-year-old YouTuber, controversial for videos critical of a particular religion, was savagely attacked in Loni, leaving him gravely injured, police confirmed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated stringent enforcement.
Salim Ahmed, alias Salim Wastik, was assaulted at his office by helmet-wearing attackers who were lurking nearby. His critical injuries have necessitated treatment in Delhi's GTB Hospital, as locals and police describe the sequence of events.
Ahmed's contentious online persona, 'Ex-Muslim', might have incited the act, according to initial findings. An FIR, lodged by his son, names seven individuals, while law enforcement attempts to uncover the perpetrators with CCTV and other leads, amid Adityanath's assurance of law and order.
