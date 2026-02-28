Tensions Escalate: Iranian Missile Strike in Southern Syria
An Iranian missile strike on Saturday killed four and injured many in Sweida, Syria. Debris scattered in various regions, while the U.S. and Israel began a military operation against Iran. Interceptor missiles filled Damascus skies as tensions rose.
- Country:
- Syria
Four fatalities and several injuries occurred on Saturday when an Iranian missile hit a building in Sweida, a city in southern Syria, as reported by the state news agency SANA. Additional missile debris was found in Quneitra and the Yarmouk Basin in Daraa province, corroborated by Reuters witnesses and resident-shared videos.
On the same day, the sounds of warplanes echoed frequently throughout Syria's skies. This follows an announcement of a military operation against Iran by the United States and Israel. Witnesses, including a Reuters correspondent, observed a large number of interceptor missiles flying over Damascus.
The situation reflects heightened tensions in the region, presenting growing concerns over potential escalation in a longstanding conflict zone.
ALSO READ
Russia Denounces US-Israeli Strikes on Iran as 'Unprovoked Aggression'
Middle East Tensions Rise as Israel and US Launch Strikes on Iran
OPERATION EPIC FURY: US-Israel Strikes on Iran Escalate Middle East Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran
European Powers Respond to Middle East Crisis Amid US-Israeli Strikes on Iran