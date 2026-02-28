Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Deputy CM Over Magh Mela Controversy

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a sharp critique against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak over remarks related to an incident at the Magh Mela.

Yadav questioned Pathak's delay in addressing the alleged misconduct involving the pulling of 'choti' of seers, suggesting that the deputy CM should resign if he is unable to protect his community's dignity.

The ongoing controversy reflects tensions around religious traditions and governance, with Yadav accusing the BJP of disrespecting revered religious figures amidst their law enforcement strategies.

