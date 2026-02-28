Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Iranian Missiles Target Gulf Arab States

Gulf Arab states faced Iranian missile attacks, following Tehran's vow to retaliate against U.S. and Israeli strikes. The UAE reported a fatality, while other nations intercepted missiles. The incident disrupted civilian life, and global airlines suspended flights over Iran. Iranian attacks drew widespread regional response.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several Gulf Arab states reported being targeted by Iranian missiles on Saturday, following Tehran's vow to retaliate against U.S. and Israeli strikes. The United Arab Emirates confirmed one fatality in Abu Dhabi, but provided no further details.

Countries like Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, and Jordan, which host U.S. military bases, successfully intercepted the missiles. Iran's Revolutionary Guards stated their operation would relentlessly continue until their adversaries were decisively defeated, leading to loud explosions and grey smoke in affected areas.

Bahrain confirmed an attack on its U.S. Fifth Fleet service center. While incidents led to panic, with sirens and warnings in Abu Dhabi and Qatar, life initially continued until governments urged residents to shelter. International airline responses included suspending flights over the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

