Rajasthan ACB Nabs Man in Rs 13 Lakh Bribery Scandal

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has successfully apprehended Uttam Pandey for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 13 lakh. Officials say that Pandey promised to provide relief in a case related to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

This operation was executed by Special Unit-II of the ACB, Rajasthan, in a sting where Pandey was caught red-handed. A written complaint had initially claimed that Pandey, residing in Ayodhya, contacted the complainant under the pretense of being affiliated with the office of the Assistant Director, Enforcement Directorate, Chandigarh.

The complainant was pressured into negotiations, initially faced with a demand for Rs 20 lakh. However, the sum was reduced to Rs 13 lakh before he was caught in Jaipur during a strategically planned operation supervised by Deputy Inspector General of Police Anil Kayal. Authorities recovered Rs 13 lakh, leading to Pandey's prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act.