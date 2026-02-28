Left Menu

Congress Vows to Enhance Welfare Schemes for Assam's Women

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of coercing women into rallies for scheme benefits. He promises improvements to welfare programs if Congress wins, ensuring direct benefits without rally attendance. Gogoi criticizes BJP for neglecting singer Zubeen Garg's memorial site, claiming it's a government failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:45 IST
In a fervent address, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi alleged that women are being pressured to attend BJP rallies to secure state benefits. Speaking during the 'Samay Paribortonor Yatra' in Sivasagar district, Gogoi vowed that a Congress government would overhaul welfare schemes to maximize benefits directly to women's bank accounts.

According to Gogoi, the people of Assam are disillusioned with the ruling BJP's tactics of fear and intimidation, expressing readiness to embrace Congress. He pointed out that the current Orunudoi scheme under the BJP grants women Rs 1,250 monthly, yet he believes more can be done to uplift their self-reliance.

Gogoi further accused the state government of disrespecting the memorial site of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, indicating negligence in its maintenance. He lamented the community's need to upkeep 'Zubeen Kshetra' themselves, marking it as a glaring government oversight.

