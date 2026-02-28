Tamil Nadu's Unending Saga of Motor Vehicle Inspectors' Appointment

Dr. S Ramadoss, founder of the PMK, has raised allegations against the Tamil Nadu government for its hesitance in appointing Motor Vehicle Inspectors amidst a severe shortage within the state.

According to Ramadoss, this negligence began in a previous regime and continues now, even while operations in over 150 Regional Transport Offices are computerized.

He expressed concern over a delayed 2018 recruitment process, mired in legal hurdles, which remains unresolved after reaching the Supreme Court. The delay has led to emotional and financial tolls on candidates awaiting appointments.