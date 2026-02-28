Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Unending Saga of Motor Vehicle Inspectors' Appointment

Dr. S Ramadoss highlights the Tamil Nadu government's reluctance to appoint Motor Vehicle Inspectors, despite a significant shortage. A 2018 recruitment process remains unresolved due to legal battles, affecting candidates and their families. The government has allegedly focused on new notifications, neglecting pending appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:44 IST
Tamil Nadu's Unending Saga of Motor Vehicle Inspectors' Appointment
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. S Ramadoss, founder of the PMK, has raised allegations against the Tamil Nadu government for its hesitance in appointing Motor Vehicle Inspectors amidst a severe shortage within the state.

According to Ramadoss, this negligence began in a previous regime and continues now, even while operations in over 150 Regional Transport Offices are computerized.

He expressed concern over a delayed 2018 recruitment process, mired in legal hurdles, which remains unresolved after reaching the Supreme Court. The delay has led to emotional and financial tolls on candidates awaiting appointments.

TRENDING

1
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

 India
2
U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

 Global
3
Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

 Israel
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026