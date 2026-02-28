Left Menu

US-Israel Offensive Sparks Tensions with Iran: A Resurgent Geopolitical Conflict

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, prompting President Trump to call for Iranian citizens to overthrow their government. The attack struck areas near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader. Iran retaliated with strikes on Israel and US bases, intensifying regional tensions.

Updated: 28-02-2026 20:46 IST
In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military attack on Iran. The operation hit sites near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader, reportedly sparking widespread retaliatory measures including missile and drone strikes by Iranian forces.

President Donald Trump encouraged Iranian citizens to rebel against their government, citing the military action as a potentially unique opportunity for regime change. The strikes and subsequent retaliation have further destabilized a region already grappling with various conflicts and economic struggles.

While the attacks reflect an ongoing geopolitical strategy by US-Israel forces, they have drawn criticism for bypassing congressional authorization. The unpredictable consequences on global oil markets and regional security remain a significant concern for international diplomats and leaders.

