Odia Workers Rescued from Thailand Hardship
Two Odia workers returned to Odisha from Thailand after state government intervention, joining four others who previously faced hardships abroad. The workers, employed in a plywood company, encountered wage issues and food shortages. The successful repatriation was facilitated by the Chief Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs.
- Country:
- India
Two Odia workers have successfully returned to Odisha from Thailand after being stranded, thanks to a rescue initiative by the state government. This latest repatriation adds to the four others who returned last week after facing similar hardships in the Southeast Asian nation.
Identified as Prashant Kumar Rout and Jashobant Sahoo, the workers hailed from Kendrapara district and were part of a group that travelled to Thailand in August 2025 for employment in a plywood company. They reported non-payment of wages and periods without food, prompting a plea for assistance via a video message to the Odisha government.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the rescue efforts with help from the Ministry of External Affairs, ensuring their safe return. The youths expressed their gratitude for the timely government intervention that concluded their challenging overseas ordeal.
