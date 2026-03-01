Left Menu

Rising Tensions Threaten Indian Rice Exports to West Asia

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation advised avoiding new CIF commitments to Iran and Gulf destinations due to escalating tensions. The crisis, triggered by a U.S.-Israel attack on Iran, could spike freight and insurance costs, disrupt shipments, and affect demand for Indian rice varieties in West Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:48 IST
Rising Tensions Threaten Indian Rice Exports to West Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) has urged its members to refrain from entering new 'cost, insurance and freight' (CIF) agreements with Iran and Gulf destinations, citing escalating tensions in West Asia as a significant risk. This advisory follows a major attack on Iran by the U.S. and Israel, raising concerns about regional stability.

Under CIF agreements, sellers cover costs including freight and insurance until cargo reaches the buyer's port. The federation recommends 'free-on-board' (FOB) terms instead, transferring freight and insurance risks to international buyers. Potential disruptions in container and bulk vessel availability, as well as rising bunker fuel prices, have also been highlighted as immediate concerns for exporters.

The ongoing crisis could severely affect Indian rice exports, with popular varieties like Basmati potentially seeing reduced demand in West Asia. The federation warns that a prolonged conflict could result in domestic surpluses, lowering prices, and is closely monitoring the situation, maintaining contact with exporters affected by current geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Tensions Rise Amid Hormuz Strait Closure and Iranian Leadership Crisis

Global Tensions Rise Amid Hormuz Strait Closure and Iranian Leadership Crisi...

 Russia
2
Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

 India
3
Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026