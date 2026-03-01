Rising Tensions Threaten Indian Rice Exports to West Asia

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) has urged its members to refrain from entering new 'cost, insurance and freight' (CIF) agreements with Iran and Gulf destinations, citing escalating tensions in West Asia as a significant risk. This advisory follows a major attack on Iran by the U.S. and Israel, raising concerns about regional stability.

Under CIF agreements, sellers cover costs including freight and insurance until cargo reaches the buyer's port. The federation recommends 'free-on-board' (FOB) terms instead, transferring freight and insurance risks to international buyers. Potential disruptions in container and bulk vessel availability, as well as rising bunker fuel prices, have also been highlighted as immediate concerns for exporters.

The ongoing crisis could severely affect Indian rice exports, with popular varieties like Basmati potentially seeing reduced demand in West Asia. The federation warns that a prolonged conflict could result in domestic surpluses, lowering prices, and is closely monitoring the situation, maintaining contact with exporters affected by current geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)